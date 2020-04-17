DiCaprio, De Niro, Bieber and more offer personal coronavirus fund prizes

People who give to the All In Challenge will be entered into a prize draw.

The campaign was launched on Tuesday to help feed vulnerable people in the US and has already raised $5.6m (£4.4m).

Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber and many US sport stars have also offered donors a chance to get up close and personal.

Bieber has promised to fly to one lucky fan's house - once the lockdown is over - for a private performance of his 2009 hit One Less Lonely Girl.

Hart has offered a speaking role in his next movie, while Timberlake and Bill Murray will give a winner a round of golf.

Matthew McConaughey has invited a donor to join him in his private box to watch an American Football game in Texas.

DeGeneres and wife, actress Portia de Rossi, will donate $1m (£800,000) and offer a donor the chance to co-host an episode of her chat show.

DeGeneres and McConaughey were both nominated to take part in the challenge by DiCaprio, who himself is offering a fan the chance to hang out on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon with him, De Niro and director Martin Scorsese.