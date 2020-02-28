Digicel TV is Vanuatu’s home of exclusive sports content

Digicel Vanuatu CEO, Deepak Khanna said, “We’re delighted to be able to secure exclusive television rights for Europe’s most popular football tournament. We will be bringing to our viewers comprehensive live coverage of Euro 2020’s biggest matches in what promises to be a special tournament.”

In addition to Euro 2020, Digicel TV is proud to be the place where it’s viewers can continue watching premium international sports competitions exclusively such as:

Premier League – The Premier League is the most-watched sports league in the world and available as a 24/7 channel in Vanuatu, premiering weekly round-robin league matches.

National Rugby League (NRL) – The National Rugby League is Australia's top-level domestic men's rugby league club competition. It’s contested by 16 teams, and it is the most viewed and attended rugby league club competition in the world.

SANZAAR/Super Rugby - Super Rugby which is most watched and followed competition in the Southern Hemisphere, comprising of franchise teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan. Super Rugby has become a popular gathering around TV sets most Friday and Saturday evenings.

Digicel TV also recently broadcasted the heavyweight boxing fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder and continues to showcase world class boxing and martial arts events via its Fight Sports channel.

Khanna added, “We provide the best possible viewing experience for customers and spend thousands of dollars to acquire TV rights and delivery costs to be able to bring the best for our viewers, to improve the service we are fully committed to delivering a world class service to our customers.”