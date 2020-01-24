Eminem defends controversial lyrics

The rapper was criticised for the track Unaccommodating, which references the Manchester bomb attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

Eminem said some lyrics on the album were "designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action".

He added the album is not intended for people who are "easily offended or unnerved".

On the opening song on the album, Eminem raps: "I'm contemplating yelling 'bombs away' on the game/Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting," followed by the sound of an explosion.

In the statement posted on Twitter, the hip-hop star suggested the offending lyrics had been taken out of context, were not intended to be taken literally, and fitted a broader violent theme across the LP.