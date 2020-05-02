Eminem 'detained an intruder' in his living room

The star was awoken by a security alarm in the early hours of the morning, after someone broke into his gated Detroit-area home.

The 47-year-old found the intruder in his living room. His security guard arrived shortly afterwards, followed by the police.

The suspect was later arrested and remains in custody.

It is understood the intruder entered via the rear of the house, while the rapper's security guard was at the front of the property.

The star, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was awoken by a security alarm, and found the suspect in his living room.

According to a source who spoke to ET Online, Eminem's guard came to his aid shortly after he detained the intruder.

Eminem is one of the biggest hip-hop stars in the world, and reached number one in the UK chart earlier this year with his latest album Music To Be Murdered By.

Shortly after its release, Eminem responded to criticism of his latest lyrics, saying the album was "not made for the squeamish".

Last month, Eminem shared a post on social media celebrating the fact he was 12 years sober.