 

Fast and Furious 9 film release put back by 11 months

BY: Loop Pacific
12:57, March 13, 2020
The release of the new Fast and Furious film has been pushed back by almost a year as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak hits Hollywood.

F9 was due out in May, but will now not reach cinemas until April 2021.

"It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," a statement said on Twitter.

F9 is the ninth main instalment in the franchise, and will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together."

It follows delays to other films including James Bond's No Time To Die, A Quiet Place II and Peter Rabbit 2.

     

