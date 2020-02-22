Friends cast confirm reunion special to air this year

According to Variety, the entire original cast of the long-running show will return for the as-yet untitled special, which will be filmed on the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros lot.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have been teasing fans on Instagram for several months, showing they've been regularly hanging out as a full cast.

The stars themselves confirmed the news on their social pages on Saturday. They all posted the same photo of the cast with the caption "It's happening…"

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the show, hilariously posted a picture of the cast of M*A*S*H for his announcement post.

The special will air on HBO Max, a US-based streaming service which launches in May. It will also air all 236 episodes of the show.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together - we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at new streaming HBO Max.

"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends - and audiences - gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

The Hollywood Reporter reports the cast, who all negotiated the contract together, will earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between US$2.5 million and $3 million.

Photo credit: NBC Caption: David Schwimmer as Ross in Friends.