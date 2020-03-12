Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years in rape trial

He was found guilty in a trial in New York last month, a dramatic fall from grace for one of Hollywood's most powerful figures.

The 67-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday in a wheelchair.

His lawyers had appealed for leniency, saying even the minimum sentence of five years could be a "life sentence".

But prosecutors argued Weinstein should be given the maximum possible sentence given his "lifetime of abuse" towards women and "lack of remorse" for his actions.

Weinstein addressed the court for the first time on Wednesday, saying he had "deep remorse" but described him and other men as "totally confused" by events in comments seen as critical to the #MeToo movement.

Dozens of women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, against Weinstein since October 2017.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing and his lawyers have vowed to appeal against his conviction.

These were the first charges to make it to trial. Weinstein still faces further criminal charges, for rape and sexual assault, in Los Angeles, where officials have started extradition proceedings.