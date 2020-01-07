Margot Robbie tears up during emotional bushfire plea

The Oscar-nominated actress, who grew up in the Gold Coast Hinterland in Queensland, became emotional during the Instagram video while looking through her childhood photos on her family farm in Australia.

"I'm sure you're all aware of what's happening in Australia at the moment with the fires. I didn't want to show you more pictures of the devastation," she said on the video.

The Bombshell star then began to tear up as she put out a plea for help.

"I wanted you to see how beautiful our country is because it is so beautiful and it's really, really hurting right now and it really, really needs you," she said. "So please, please donate anything you can."

Robbie told fans she had donated to the cause on many different websites.

"They took me less than a minute to donate to each and I'm terrible at technology and it was really, really easy. For whatever you were going to spend on your next cup of coffee, even a dollar would help.

"It's so needed right now. Please, please if you haven't already donated, please do and let's give future generations the kind of childhood that I was so lucky to have."

Fourteen people have died in the bush fires in the past week and four people remain missing in Victoria.

More than 6.75 million hectares of land - nearly seven times the size of Melbourne, has been scorched nationwide since July.