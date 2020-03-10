Max Von Sydow: The Exorcist and The Seventh Seal actor dies aged 90

His family announced "with a broken heart and infinite sadness" that the Swedish-born actor died on Sunday.

Von Sydow's other film credits included Hannah and Her Sisters, The Seventh Seal and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

He was nominated for two Oscars during his career - including best actor in 1988 for Pelle the Conqueror.

His other Academy nomination was best supporting actor for his role in 2011's Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Von Sydow had a fruitful run of 11 films with legendary Swedish director Ingmar Bergman, including The Seventh Seal, in which he famously played chess with Death.

Hollywood came calling, but he reportedly turned down the role of Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music.

He agreed to cross the Atlantic to play Jesus Christ in The Greatest Story Ever Told in 1965, and his global success grew with memorable roles like the priest Father Lankester Merrin in 1973 horror The Exorcist.