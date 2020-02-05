Pasifika Festival to showcase Pacific entertainment

Festival director Torise Flay says the festival stage will complement the programmes that the 11 Pasifika Villages are providing.

She said, there will be a new feature, the Festival stage, that will feature headline acts performing on Saturday and Sunday.

"Also new to the programme is Pasifika Strong that will include Pasifika Strong, Pasifika strength athletes that'll be represented in five different Pacific islands."

Pasifika Festival at Western Springs in Auckland takes place March 14 and 15.