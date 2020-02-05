 

Pasifika Festival to showcase Pacific entertainment

BY: Loop Pacific
14:01, February 5, 2020
Auckland Council is pumping up the volume for this year's Pasifika Festival at Western Springs, hosting a standalone stage showcasing the best of Pacific entertainment.

Festival director Torise Flay says the festival stage will complement the programmes that the 11 Pasifika Villages are providing.

She said, there will be a new feature, the Festival stage, that will feature headline acts performing on Saturday and Sunday.

"Also new to the programme is Pasifika Strong that will include Pasifika Strong, Pasifika strength athletes that'll be represented in five different Pacific islands."

Pasifika Festival at Western Springs in Auckland takes place March 14 and 15.

 

     

PMN News
Pasifika Festival
Auckland
