Rolling Stones warn Trump not to use their songs

A statement from the band's legal team said it was working with the performing rights organisation, the BMI, to stop the unauthorised use of their music.

The Trump campaign used the song You Can't Always Get What You Want at last week's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The same song was used by the Trump campaign during the 2016 US election.

"The Rolling Stones do not endorse Donald Trump," the band tweeted in 2016.

In a statement released today, representatives for the group said that "further steps to exclude" Trump from using Rolling Stones' material in future presidential campaigning was necessary after previous "cease and desist directives" had been ignored.

The BMI has reportedly notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the use of their songs without permission will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement, and would be subject to legal action.

In April, the Rolling Stones - fronted by 76-year-old singer Sir Mick Jagger - released their first new single in eight years, Living In A Ghost Town.

Earlier this month, the family of rock musician Tom Petty issued a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign over the unauthorised use of his song I Won't Back Down at the Tulsa rally.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the family said that the late artist would "never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate".

Petty died in 2017 of an accidental drug overdose after taking painkillers, aged 66.

Campaigning will continue in the coming months as Trump prepares to face Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden in November's presidential election.