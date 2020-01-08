Samoan reggae artist releases latest single in Port Vila

While his name may not be familiar in some countries, the reggae artist is hitting the charts within the Oceania region with his remarkable musical talent through his reggae vibe sounds.

Born and raised in Fugalei, Samoa, Parker comes from a musical background. He is the nephew of musicians Dave and John Parker.

Parker started thirty years ago in Australia in a reggae band and then branched off into a solo career.

He had a few hits in Samoa, “Sau ia ou lo’ u pele”, “Tiene Samoa”, “Epi”, “Mativa”, Lo ‘u alofa”, “Sau ia oe lo’u ou”, and Loimata maligi”. He got his big break three years ago, when he released his single, “Baby Why”, which went worldwide, with 7 million views on YouTube.

With over 24 million views on his YouTube video clips, he has been requested to do shows all over the world.

Parker has performed in Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, American Samoa and Hawaii, including his charity concert for the Senior Citizen’s home in Samoa, that he aims to do every three years.