The show goes on in Vanuatu: Longtaem we Longtaem I Pass

However, in a positive sign, over the weekend - the art wheels started to turn again in Vanuatu with the premiere of a new play from one of the Pacific region's leading theatre companies.

Wan Smolbag Theatre has managed to launch a new play called "Longtaem we Longtaem I pass", which is based on a series of fables and Kastom stories from Vanuatu and around the world.

Wan Smolbag's artistic director, Peter Walker, says it hasn't been the easiest play to stage but, as Nick Fogarty reports, they're more concerned about providing locals with a sense of community in difficult times.