UB40 singer Duncan Campbell 'up and about' after suffering stroke

In a statement, the Birmingham-based band said he was "already up and about" and asked fans for privacy during his recuperation.

The band said they hoped he would make "a strong and speedy recovery" and that they would be back touring next year.

Campbell, a former professional spoon player, became lead singer of UB40 when his brother Ali left the group in 2008.

Ali Campbell has since toured as part of the breakaway group UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978, naming themselves after a form used by people to claim unemployment benefits at the time.

The band produced such hits as Red Red Wine, Falling In Love With You and their cover of I Got You Babe featuring Chrissie Hynde.

UB40's current line-up includes Duncan Campbell, 62, and the third Campbell brother, Robin.

Last year saxophonist Brian Travers was diagnosed with a brain tumour, forcing him to pull out of the band's 40th anniversary tour.