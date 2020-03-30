You'll Never Walk Alone tops coronavirus 'lockdown chart'

The Official Charts Company's "lockdown listening list" is based on the tunes that have seen the biggest increases in plays on streaming services this week.

You'll Never Walk Alone was up 150% after dozens of radio stations came together to play it last Friday.

Tracks by Akon, Frank Ocean and The Police also featured in the top five.

The UK is tuning in to a mixture of "uplifting classics, 'apocalyptic' isolation songs and kids' favourites", the OCC said.

Akon takes two spots in the top five with with his newly relevant hits Locked Up and Lonely.

The Police's Don't Stand So Close To Me is in third place, while Frank Ocean's Lost is at number four.

Elsewhere, REM's It's the End of the World as We Know It is at eight, just behind John Lennon's Imagine, which recently inspired Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot to co-ordinate a star-studded sing-along.