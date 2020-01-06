New president for Marshall Islands

Mr Kabua is a veteran politician and former cabinet minister who is the eldest son of founding president Amata Kabua.

He was reportedly seen as a presidential candidate who could bring rival candidates together as a middle-of-the-road leader acceptable to most factions.

Mr Kabua has previously held the health and internal affairs ministerial portfolios.

Hilda Heine lost the position after a vote was carried out during the first session of Parliament today after the November general election.

Voter turnout in the national election was the lowest in five elections.

Fewer than 40 percent of registered voters cast their ballots, continuing a downward trend since the high of 64 percent was set in 2003, according to information released by the Marshall Islands Electoral Administration on Friday.