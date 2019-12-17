American Samoa lifts public gathering ban

He said he was briefed by health officials and based on that, he had made changes to the public health emergency declaration.

The ban on entry permits has also been lifted but are still subject to restrictions.

The proclamation of amended restriction during the continued public health emergency includes the following:

The restriction on public gatherings is hereby lifted

All entry permits from the Independent State of Samoa will require a 15 day review period while those from other countries will be under review for 30 days

All entry permit requests, regardless of country of origin, must include documented proof of vaccinations

All ASG agencies tasked with protecting our borders and waters are to remain on high alert

All vessels entering ASG waters must continue to receive prior approval to navigate our waters

All restrictions at the airport and seaport for travellers and the public remain in effect

All other unaffected provisions from the 8 December declaration remain in full force and effect.