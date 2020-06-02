Auckland shooting: Police launch homicide investigation

They are seeking sightings of a dark coloured Mazda carrying the dead man's body before it stopped on Parkfield Tce and the man contacted emergency services.

Police said in a statement they have been speaking with occupants of the Mazda and they are assisting detectives with their investigation.

A resident of an inner-city Auckland flat came to the aid of a man who arrived in his street minutes before a body was found.

Stuff has obtained new details about the minutes shortly before the discovery of a man's body in Parkfield Tce, Grafton, shortly before dawn on Monday.

But the circumstances of the shooting 10 minutes across town in the upmarket suburb of St Johns remain unclear.

Police have made no arrests nor laid charges, and are yet to provide an update on the progress of their investigation.

A St Johns resident, Richard Thornhill, said he heard a man and a woman arguing then two shots from what sounded like a .22 calibre rifle.

About half an hour later, a man arrived in a silver Mazda Axela in Parkfield Tce, according to CCTV footage captured on a camera belonging to a nearby store..

The cul-de-sac is just 400m from Auckland City Hospital.

In the video a man exits the car and paces up and down the street for several minutes talking on his phone, appearing somewhat agitated.

Another man, understood to be a resident of a flat across the street from where the body was found, emerges from his home and enters the frame.

The two men are seen near the silver car before they remove something from the vehicle.

Shortly after, emergency services converge on the street.

The footage was provided to police by the store and is under review.

A witness said he saw a body lying under a white sheet in the street about 7am oN Monday.

Officers and detectives converged on both the scene of the shooting in St Johns Rd and in Parkfield Tce as dawn broke.

Police put up a tent marked “Specialist Search Group” over the body before the Mazda was towed from the scene and police left the street on Monday afternoon.

St Johns Rd was subject to a wide cordon guarded by armed officers as detectives and forensic specialists went about their work.

They placed evidence markers in a driveway of a property between between Dorchester St and Ipswich Place, on the south side of the road.

Gigi Adult Department Store owner Niko Zhang, whose business is on the corner opposite where the body was found, said police told him “somebody had been hurt”.

Officers told him there was no risk to the public but refused to otherwise specify the nature of their enquiries.