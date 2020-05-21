Brazil's daily death toll hits 1,000 for first time

The country has 271,628 confirmed cases but the true number is likely to be higher because of insufficient testing.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the risks of Covid-19.

On Tuesday he again defended use of the unproven drug chloroquine as a remedy, despite alerts it may be unsafe.

Mr Bolsonaro's repeated defiance of public health expert advice on Covid-19 has led to the resignation of two trained doctors as health minister in the past month.

There is concern about the rapid spread of the virus in poor areas and indigenous communities which are more vulnerable to disease.