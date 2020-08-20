Britney Spears asks court to remove dad's control over personal life

Jamie Spears has been his daughter's legal conservator for 12 years, due to concerns around her mental health.

He temporarily stepped aside from the role overseeing her personal affairs in 2019, citing his own health problems.

Some of Spears' fans believe she was forced into the arrangement, and have been running a #FreeBritney campaign.

"Britney is strongly opposed to James' return as conservator of her person," according to a court document filed to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles.

It explained that the 38-year-old singer was in favour of the role, which she said had "rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin" and made her "able to regain her position as a world class entertainer".

However, she wants her manager Jodi Montgomery, who stepped in for her father during his absence, to permanently oversee her personal affairs, once the conservatorship is up for extension again after 22 August.

Mr Spears has also had oversight of her financial affairs. He took sole control last year when his co-conservator, a lawyer, resigned. However, the court has been told the singer would now like a "qualified corporate fiduciary" to take over her finances.

Her lawyer said he expected that Jamie Spears would "aggressively" contest the request to push him aside.

But the legal documents said: "We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes."

It also revealed that Britney has no plans to perform again soon. She last performed live in October 2018, before cancelling a planned 2019 Las Vegas residency due to her father's ill health, noting how "it's important to always put your family first".