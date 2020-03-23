 

Coronavirus cases in Guam surge by 12 overnight

BY: Loop Pacific
08:38, March 23, 2020
The number of people confirmed with Covid-19 on Guam has surged by 12 overnight.

The governor, Lou Leon Guerrero, said the total on the island was now 26.

The government's joint information centre said there was now evidence of community-based spread.

Ms Leon Guerrero said at least two people who had tested positive frequented the Hafa Adai Bingo Hall in Tamuning.

She said anyone who had been there between 6 and 16 of March should self-quarantine.

Yesterday, the US territory saw the Pacific's first Covid-19 related death, a 68-year-old woman.

A government official leading the coronavirus response said the woman was a relative of a person who recently returned to the territory with Covid-19.

He said the woman had "multiple co-morbidities", including end-stage renal disease, which compromised her immune system.

     

