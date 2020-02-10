Coronavirus global death toll passes 900

The Hubei Health Authority reported that 91 more people died of coronavirus in Hubei province yesterday.

The death toll for mainland China is now "at least 902" with the global death toll at "at least 904", CNN reports, with one death in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

In China's Hubei province where the virus broke out the total number of people infected with the virus is more than 29,600.

The vast majority of the confirmed cases are in mainland China.

Two New Zealanders on board a cruise ship docked in Japan have coronavirus, but there a no cases of the virus in New Zealand.