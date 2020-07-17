COVID-19 restrictions complicate plans for Sir Toke Talagi's state funeral

Sir Toke - who was the island's premier from 2008 until he was voted out in June - died this week after a long illness.

Tributes have been flowing in, including from Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, current premier Dalton Tagelagi and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

But Radio Niue's Esther Pavihi says the COVID-19 pandemic and border restrictions have affected funeral plans.

"The family will remain in quarantine, in isolation at their home. They are required to quarantine for at least two weeks. So at the moment we are still awaiting any of the official notifications from government as to the arrangements for the state funeral. But it's still early days yet," Esther Pavihi said.