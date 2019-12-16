Death toll rises with two still missing after NZ volcano eruption

The unidentified victim died in Australia after being sent for treatment. About 20 people remain in intensive care with severe burns.

The death brings to 16 the number of confirmed deaths.

Recovery teams returned to the island on Sunday to try to locate another two remaining bodies.

Eight police search and rescue personnel were deployed for 75 minutes to an area in which at least one of the bodies was believed to be. "We have found no further bodies in that area," Deputy Police Commissioner Mike Clement told reporters.

Police said they remained committed to retrieving the bodies and that police and military divers would continue to search the waters around White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari. On Saturday, teams faced contaminated waters and poor visibility after one body was spotted in the water.