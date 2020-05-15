Digicel buyout reports Not True

It’s reported that there is a proposed deal for the sale of Digicel to China Mobile and that this deal has raised concerns in Canberra, Australia and opened a new front in Beijing’s battle for influence in the region.

Digicel Regional CEO, Pacific Markets, Ms. Shally Jannif, said; “We can categorically state that there is no basis to this whatsoever and that no approach has been made to us.”

“Digicel is committed to the Pacific and will continue to serve customers with the best service and customer experience,” added Ms. Jannif.