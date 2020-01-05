Fiji confirms 27 measles cases

It said the latest confirmed cases are a 12 year-old from Sakoca in Tacirua who is linked to a previous case in the same area, and a 39 year-old from Nasole in Nasinu who was admitted to hospital and later discharged home.

The 3 month-old baby, reported in previous updates, is still in hospital. All other confirmed cases have recovered or are recovering well under home isolation.

The national measles immunisation campaign was temporarily suspended on December 27th 2019 due to Tropical Cyclone Sarai and will restart in all divisions next week.

The national campaign will continue to target people who are most at risk of being infected by measles and spreading the disease.

Since the outbreak was declared on November 7, 2019, around 328,000 people in Fiji have been immunised against measles.

To date all confirmed cases of measles have been within the Central Division, and as of December 24th 2019 over 200,000 people in this division have been vaccinated.