Fiji Covid-19 patient charged with breaching quarantine orders

Police said the 57-year-old man, who had recovered from the coronavirus, had earlier travelled to India.

Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho said the man, referred to as 'Patient Number Nine', had been charged with one count of failure to comply with orders.

Police believed he travelled from Nadi Airport to a settlement in Suva where he stayed a few days before boarding a ferry to Labasa.

Police said during the alleged breach of quarantine, the man infected five of his family members.

A person can face up to $US4500 or five years in prison, or both, for breaching self-quarantine directives.