Fiji restricts travel from US, UK and Europe

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has announced that, beginning tomorrow, they will face the same restrictions as visitors from other coronavirus hot-spots and must self-isolate in another country for 14-days.

Further, anyone entering Fiji from any overseas destination will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

"From midnight tonight our border restrictions on mainland China, Italy, Iran, Spain and South Korea will be extended to foreign nationals who have been present in the United States of America and all of Europe," he said.

"Including the United Kingdom within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji."

Frank Bainimarama said the new travel restrictions are the strongest and widest-reaching in Fijian history.