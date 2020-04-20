Fiji schools to remain closed until June

Schools were scheduled to reopen today but the ministry said that with the country's 17th covid-1 case confirmed on Thursday, the government recognised the virus would be around for some time.

Fiji's Education Minister Rosy Akbar said teachers would ensure learning materials were distributed for home schooling.

"It is important that we keep our children safe and ensure schools remain closed for the health, wellbeing and safety of our children," she said.

"Ideally, children should return to school when we are Covid-19 free. We want to be absolutely sure that our schools are safe when classes resume."

Classes were expected to resume on 16 June. It is not only the pandemic pandemic which is disrurpting schooling in Fiji - the devastation caused by Cyclone Harold last week in Fiji left more than 60 schools damaged.

In badly-hit areas like Kadavu, 33 schools suffered severe and minor damage and in southern Lau, 11 schools were destroyed.

Ms Akbar said there were also restrictions imposed for Covid-19 and this made it difficult for some teachers to move around.

Teachers have been directed to report to school from 20 April to facilitate teaching materials for home-based educational activities.

"Where teachers cannot physically report to their schools, they can liaise with their school heads and work from home.

"Heads of School and teachers need to utilise this time for professional advancement and development of supportive learning resources for children who remain at home," Ms Akbar explained.

She said parents and teachers could work together on how children could use their time at home to upskill and develop successfully.