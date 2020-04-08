Fiji slammed by severe TC Harold as damage reported

At 9am today local time, Harold - a category four storm - was located just west of the main island Viti Levu.

Misa Funaki, of the Fiji Meteorological Service, said Harold is now trekking southeast and is expected to cause more damage.

Mr Funaki said a hurricane force wind warning remains for Kadavu and southern Lau while a strong wind warning is in force for the rest of the country.

"There have been reports from Yasawa of huge tidal waves there," he said.

"There have been structural damage and mass flooding in some areas.

"But the full brunt of the storm will be felt by Kadavu and southern Lau as forecasted."

But Mr Funaki said Harold was also felt in Fiji's main centres.