Fire-hit Niue broadcaster gets creative ahead of election

A fire at the BCN's offices last week destroyed the TV studios and editing suite, and seriously damaged the radio studios.

That hit plans for debates, meet-the-candidate sessions and extensive live coverage in the week of the election.

A journalist at the BCN, Sofaia Koroitanoa, said they had ve been scrambling to find ways to cover an election from a temporary office with no broadcasting equipment.

"For now the news team is utilising the online platform, so we're looking at live streaming on the day of the general election as an option if we're not able to get that needed equipment sorted to broadcast.

"We're just working with what we have; our website - TV Niue - and our Facebook and Twitter page," Ms Koroitanoa said.

After work through the weekend, a limited radio service has resumed.