First child in US dies from coronavirus epidemic

Public health officials said the death of the Lancaster, Los Angeles, child is "a devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages."

LA County health officials wrote in a press release on Tuesday that the minor was one of three new deaths.

The officials said: "One of the individuals was a youth under the age of 18."

Dr Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said: "Each loss we experience in LA County is tragic, and we are sending our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who've had to endure this tragedy.

"While Public Health is doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of this disease in our community, we can only flatten the curve if EVERYONE takes social distancing seriously and adheres to all isolation and quarantine orders issued by our Health Officer.”

The release also states that there are 10 coronavirus cases in the age group of 0 to 17 in the Los Angeles County.

Currently, 42% of those infected with the illness in the county are aged between 18 to 40.

There are also an additional 128 cases of the deadly virus in LA.