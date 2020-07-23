Group chooses self-styled king in Tahiti

According to La Premiere several dozen people attended the event at Arahurahu marae in Tahiti where Bernard Taiore was installed.

The Polynesian Kingdom of Atooi was launched last year when it claimed to have formed a new government for French Polynesia.

It said it had worked on its new government for three years, had its own flag and purported to have its own money.

Three years ago, another self-styled king in Tahiti, Athanase Teiri, was given a jail sentence for circulating a fake currency of his Pakumotu republic.