Guam with at least 51 Covid-19 cases

On Friday six people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 51.

13 of the cases are currently in hospital.

Last week a 68 year old woman became the first Covid-19 death in the region.

There are also at least 36 people from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who have tested positive for Covid-19 which is docked in Guam.

Figures on the military aircraft carrier were not included in the US territory's official count.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt had more than 5,000 people on board.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said the ship docked at the furthest dock from the port and would be restricted to the pier.

"Please be assured that we are containing the situation," Ms Leon Guerrero said.

"They won't even go to the base. They are just quarantined in the pier area."

The governor said despite the new positive cases it did seem efforts to "flatten the curve" were working.

"I would like that trajectory to be a little bit flatter, and we are actually looking at it starting to (flatten), but we need to do more aggressive actions and reinforce what we are doing."

On 14 March Ms Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency.

She had also issued several executive orders to close non-essential businesses, government agencies, parks and beaches and for people to limit physical.

The governor had also appealed to Washington for test kits and financial assistance.

She said a US Senate package including $US111m in direct assistance was expected soon.

Yesterday Washington announced it would help US Pacific states and territories to build their on-island testing capability for Covid-19.

$US858,924 was allocated to obtain new testing kits and a diagnostic machine for each state and territory.