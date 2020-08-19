Important to keep Pacific communities informed - minister

Pacific people make up close to 75 percent of the cases in the Auckland cluster.

Commenting on whether he was concerned about the susceptibility of Pacific Islanders to Covid-19, Kris Faafoi said things like the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the community were concerning.

But he said Pacific people were no more susceptible now than they were during the first wave of Covid-19 and he reiterated that everyone was at risk.

"So we were on a call with other Pacific ministers and community leaders...just to ensure those community leaders have as much information or are asking us for the information to get.

"I think we need to make sure that we are communicating in a way that is suited for them and it is going to the outlets for them to make sure that they get the key information," Faafoi said.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continued the call for unity.

She was asked if she had a message for the Pacific community.

"Well actually my message is for every New Zealander and that is a team needs to support every member of the team.

"There have been some who have been letting us down, making assumptions about sources of Covid, making false statements," Ardern said.

"At a time like this we need to show support to those communities most affected."