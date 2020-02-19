PNG parliament passes whistle blowers bill

Every MP in the house on Tuesday voted in support of the 2020 Whistle Blowers Bill.

The Bill, introduced by Justice Minister and Attorney-General Davis Steven, aims to provide protection for those in the public sector to report corrupt practices.

Mr Steven told the house the bill is just one of various steps the government is taking to tackle the country's corruption problem.

A bill to establish an Independent Commission Against Corruption was also tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

It has to go to a parliamentary committee before being voted on by MPs.

Earlier, Prime Minister James Marape said the ICAC bill would create an independent institution working free of political interference to hold the corrupt to account.

He said the ombudsman, the judiciary, police, and Transparency International would be asked to assist in establishing the commission's structure.