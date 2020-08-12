PNG police charge man for social media post threatening PM

Police said 27-year-old Dominic Aku Jason from Eastern Highlands province was arrested yesterday and was in custody in Port Moresby

Police began investigating the man after he appeared to make a threat on social media, prompting a complaint by the prime minister himself.

The post reportedly stated 'PMJM You Need to Step Down Asap Before a Bullet Penetrate Your Head'.

Police Commissioner David Manning said the charge was very serious and must not be treated lightly given that it was a threat to kill a Prime Minister of a sovereign country.

He warned people who abused social media and threatened people, or spread false information, that police had strengthened their cyber-crime capabilities for monitoring and arresting people.