Police pair among 60 arrested for curfew breach in Fiji

Lautoka and Suva are now lockdown with the latter entering its first day following the announcement of two confirmed cases of the coronavirus there yesterday.

Fiji's Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho said the two officers arrested would be charged and will face internal disciplinary action.

Mr Qiliho warned police officers caught breaking the law would be expelled from the force, including those responsible for social gatherings at the police barracks.

He said there remained serious concerns about people not adhering to social distancing rules in Fiji as the country seeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

With the extension of the school holidays for another two weeks, Mr Qiliho is urging parents to keep their children at home.

Earlier, Mr Qiliho directed his officers to arrest and charge anyone caught violating the curfew and lockdown measures.

Under the Public Order Act, anyone found guilty of breaching the Covid-19 restrictions could face penalties of up to $US4,300 in fines or five years in prison.

More than 200 people have been taken into custody for breaching the curfew hours of 8pm to 5am since Monday.

There are seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fiji.