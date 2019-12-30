Sarai hitting Fiji's southern islands with winds of 170kmh

The maximum winds at its centre are up to 120 kilometres per hour, with momentary gusts to 170 kilometres per hour, hitting the southern island groups.

Two people have now died during the storm, after an 18-year-old drowned while swimming yesterday.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation reports the body of a man, in his late 40s, was recovered in Naivucini, north of Suva inland on the main island Viti Levu.

The FBC says villagers helped police search for the man, and it's believed he was swept away by strong currents when crossing a river yesterday.

Another person is in hospital after being hit by a falling tree.

Cyclone Sarai continues to bring storm force winds and rain to much of Fiji.

The category two cyclone is moving eastsoutheast over Fiji's southern islands.

The cyclone has been affecting Fiji for the past 36 hours, bringing widespread flooding and some damage.

Disaster officials in Fiji say their focus is now on ensuring the people of the Southern Lau group are prepared for the slow moving storm.

The National Emergency Operations Centre said seventy evacuation centres around the country are in use with 2,538 people sheltering there.

It said it is working with the Ministry of Health on initial assessments for affected areas before the green light will be given for families to return home.

A number of roads are being monitored for flooding while one road at Kadavu is blocked by a lanslide.

The Centre also reported that Fiji Airways and Fiji Link have resumed most services from today (Sunday December 29, 2019).