Six corrections officers suspended after Solomons prison break

The three escapees, who are still at large, broke out of Honiara's Rove prison on 14 December by scaling the southern security fence which faces the botanical gardens.

The Solomon Star reports the corrections commissioner Gabriel Manelusi confirmed six of his staff, including three senior officers and two supervisors, were suspended on half-pay.

Mr Manelusi said he ordered the suspension after an internal investigation conducted in conjunction with police found gross negligence of standard corrections procedures by the suspended officers in the lead up to the escape.

The escapees - named as, Frank Firimolea, Dilo Faiga and Willie Olo - were all serving time for armed robbery.

Authorities are appealing to the public for help in catching the men.