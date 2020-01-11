Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen bids for second term against contender Han

Tsai Ing-wen, running for a second term, favours the status quo, and does not want closer ties with Beijing.

Meanwhile her main rival, Han Kuo-yu, promises to ease tensions with China.

Two years ago, Ms Tsai's party lost the local elections, but she is now ahead in the polls - which some observers attribute to the Hong Kong protests.

Ms Tsai has expressed support for the protesters, a popular stance with those who fear Taiwan being overtaken by mainland China.

Elections for Taiwan's legislature, where Ms Tsai's party hold a majority, are also taking place.

About 19 million people are registered to vote in Saturday's election.

Polling stations are open from 08:00 to 16:00 (00:00 to 08:00 GMT) and results are expected before the end of the day.