TC Harold batters Solomon Islands as it heads to Vanuatu

The Solomon Islands Meteorology Service said a Tropical Cyclone Warning is current for all Solomon Islands provinces.

The category 1 system is slamming Solomon Islands as it makes it way down the country, heading towards Vanuatu.

On Friday, the Director of the Director of the National Disaster Management Office, Loti Yates, said at least two ships had been washed ashore, fallen trees were blocking roads and the power was out in many areas.

Acting Police Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, told the Solomon Star, that people need to take all precautions especially those living close to river banks to move to high grounds immediately.

"Do not try to cross rivers with an unknown depth. This is too risky. If the flood risk increases, make plans move to higher grounds. Do not allow children to play in the rain or near the rivers or along the drains," he said.

"I call on drivers do take extra care when travelling on wet, slippery and flooded roads and beware of water covered roads and bridges.

"Make sure you have your lights on and drive at low speed and do not attempt to cross flowing rivers and large streams of unknown depth."

"Mariners are advised to be extra caution when planning or travelling out in the sea. Avoid travelling at all if you can. When going out in the sea, always inform someone of where you are going and your expected time of arrival at your destination."

"Take extra fuel, paddles, life jackets, torchlight, spare batteries, water and some food when travelling." Acting Commissioner Mangau said.

"Stay on alert and watch out for landslides which could be caused by the continuing heavy rain especially those living on hillsides. Make sure you tie down any loose material that might be blown by the wind causing a danger to other people."

Photo :Solomon Islands Disaster Management Office/George Baragam