Tropical Cyclone Sarai intensifies near Fiji

The Category One storm is expected to become a Category Two cyclone later tonight as it moves down Fiji's west coast.

At 1pm Fiji time today, the centre was located 230 kilometres north-west of Nadi and winds were gusting to 120 kilometres an hour.

The cyclone is moving south but will turn south-east, and on its forecast track will pass adjacent to the main island Viti Levu and then across Fiji's southern islands, before heading towards Tonga's Ha'apai Group.

Fiji National University has closed all campuses because of the storm and the Fiji Red Cross has implemented disaster preparedness plans.

Large trees are reported to have been brought down in the Suva area blocking roads and flooding in the Northern Division and Rakiraki have caused road closures.

Travellers to, from and within Fiji should contact airlines or shipping companies to confirm details as there have been cancellations.

Forecasters say the storm is also threatening prolonged periods of rain and flooding in low lying areas.