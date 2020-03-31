Two more Covid-19 cases in Guam

Guam is one of the few Pacific locations to currently conduct its own testing.

The local Governor's Press Secretary, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, announced the results of the latest batch of samples.

"We have an additional two positive confirmed cases of Covid-19. Guam Public Health Lab tested 20 samples, two returned positve, 18 came back negative.

"That brings our total Covid count to 58 cases of Covid-19 here in island. That includes one death and seven recoveries."

Ms Paco-San Agustin also confirmed that from midnight tonight all incoming travellers would have to spend 14 days in a government quarantine facility.