 

US Pacific gets $140-million education boost

BY: Loop Pacific
13:14, May 20, 2020
40 reads

US Pacific Territories and Freely Associated States have received more than $US140 million ($143,146,959) in education funding to help schools adapt in a Covid-19 environment.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the funding will "expand technological, distance learning, training, and long-term planning capabilities."

Guam receives nearly $US60 million (59,758,889), American Samoa over $US47 million (47,218,429) and the Northern Marianas close to $US30 million (29,787,559).

Among the Freely Associated States, Micronesia gets $US3.6 million (3,654,689), Marshall Islands nearly $US2 million (1,964,396) and Palau $US760,000 (762,497).

Interior Department Assistant Secretary Doug Domenech said schools "will need to move quickly and judiciously" to ensure funds are used effectively for students' needs.

The funds are available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

 

     

RNZ Pacific
US Pacific
COVID-19
