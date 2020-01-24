The 'world's worst cat' is up for adoption

Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina saved 4-year-old Perdita on Christmas eve after her previous owner died.

The shelter's manager Brittany Taylor told ABC when she first arrived she was "pretty sweet", but things soon took a dark turn.

Due to her devious nature, the shelter decided honesty was the best policy posting a brutal adoption ad on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"Not for the faint of heart," the ad began.

"We thought she was sick, but it turns out she is just a jerk."

"She pretends like she wants you to pat her and love her, but as soon as you pick her up, she starts growling."

The ad continues to shine a light on Perdita's true colours.

"Her likes are staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never feel cheerful again, lurking in dark corners and jump scares. And her dislikes are children, kittens and hugs."

Executive director, Amber Lowery, told CNN that a transparent approach when adopting out difficult pets has worked before.

"We thought if we highlighted her in a humorous way, the person with a personality to match hers can adopt."

The shelter has even waved the adoption fee for the troublesome feline.

So far, it has had over 50 applications.