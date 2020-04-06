Funding support for women’s groups

The program will fund specific projects by local non-profit, non-governmental, community-based civil society organisations in Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands.

The program grantees include Change for Life Foundation, Hope Worldwide PNG, Advancing PNG: Women Leaders Network, Sunshine Women’s Business Group, Living Spring Women’s Association, Meriday Health Education Services, Nimani Farmers’ Cooperative Society, PNG Australia Alumni, Sustainable Alluvial Mining Services and PNG Centre for Locally Managed Areas Inc. Outside PNG, YWCA Solomon Islands, Live & Learn Vanuatu and Silae Vanua Market Vendors Association.

The Grants Program for Women’s Empowerment seeks to increase community-based organisations’ capacity to improve the welfare of women and girls in PNG, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands.

It encourages projects that promote partnerships among two or more local organisations for a common goal, including young women as project implementers and/or target beneficiaries; incorporate the use of social media; and demonstrate innovative ways to address women’s issues.

The Ambassador’s Small Grants Program for Women’s Empowerment aims to help women’s organisations build leadership, organisational and advocacy capacity.

