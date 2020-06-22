All Black Barrett could miss rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa

Robertson hinted that captain and lock Scott Barrett may not play in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Barrett missed his team’s opening match in Wellington because of a foot injury. Robertson on Friday said the 26-year-old All Black damaged the plantar fascia tendon.

“It is with a specialist currently, and they are going to make a call once they have re-scanned his [Barrett’s] foot this week,” Robertson told stuff.co.nz.

“We should have a definitive decision on Friday, if he is going to be here for Super Rugby Aotearoa.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of Barrett in Super Rugby Aotearoa, the Crusaders have no shortage of leaders in their squads.

Hooker Codie Taylor led his team to victory over the Hurricanes, while they also have All Black veteran Sam Whitelock.

The Crusaders will face the Chiefs in Christchurch in Round Three of Super Rugby Aotearoa next weekend.