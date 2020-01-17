All Blacks Sam Cane to captain Chiefs for 2020 season

Cane has co-captained alongside Charlie Ngatai, Aaron Cruden and Brodie Retallick for the past four seasons, but will take the reins on his own this year.

"Sam has co-captained the Chiefs since 2016," explained Gatland. "He is an experienced campaigner who is well respected by the players and management.

"We believe it was important to identify one person this season to lead the team and that individual would be supported by the team's leadership group."

Cane and former All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden are the only players in the Chiefs squad with more than 100 Super Rugby caps. The pair were teammates for back-to-back titles with the Hamilton-based franchise in 2012-13.

"It is an honour to be asked to captain this side and I am excited for the season to kick off," said Cane. "We have a talented squad, with a good mix of experience and gifted young players.

"This, combined with a fantastic group of experienced leaders, we believe will be the right ingredients to help drive us to another title."

The Chiefs play their only pre-season match against the Blues in Waihi on Friday, before their season opener against the same team at Eden Park on January 31.