Ben Gollings and Lote Tuqiri in Fiji to be part of the Coral Coast 7s

Gollings is the highest points scorer in 7s history with 2652 points and is regarded as one of the best play-makers in the game.

He also scored 220 tries in the 7s game.

Meanwhile, Tuqiri is expecting to see his village team, Mango Bay Ratu Filise to put on a good show during the tournament.

Also in the country to attend the Coral Coast 7s is the late Jonah Lomu’s wife Nadene Quirk Lomu and his two sons.

The Coral Coast 7s begins today with the Youth Competition, the women’s competition starts tomorrow while the men’s competition starts on Friday at Lawaqa Park.